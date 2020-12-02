Tom Fletcher opens up about his plans to renew his wedding vows with wife Giovanna

The childhood sweethearts have been married for eight years

Tom Fletcher opens up about his plans to renew his wedding vows...

Tom Fletcher has opened up about his plans to renew his wedding vows with wife Giovanna.

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in 2012, and share three children together.

The McFly star admitted watching his wife on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here has inspired to mark their ten-year wedding anniversary in a special way.

The father-of-three revealed Vernon Kay spurred on the decision, after he opened up to the celeb campmates about renewing his vows with wife Tess Daly.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Tom said: “Vernon has put me in it with renewing vows, I don’t think I could compete with his story so I’ll need to start planning now.

“We’ve been married around eight years now, so maybe around the ten-year mark.

“My wedding speech had 20million YouTube hits when I last looked, it’s become the thing I get recognised the most for,” he explained.

“When I went travelling around the world, people would talk to me about that rather than the band. I don’t know if it’s worth attempting anything like that again.”

Opening up about their love story, Tom revealed: “I literally asked Giovanna to be my girlfriend the day I met her when she walked into assembly when we were 13, literally straight away.

“Her surname is Falcone and so when the new kids walked in, she walked over to me as obviously my surname begins with an F as well and she was sitting next to me at assembly and I asked her out that day. I knew then.”

The 35-year-old explained they split when they were 16 as they left for separate colleges: “At 18 we got back together, she’d been travelling for a while, she just got back and was going to an acting college and moving into a new flat share.

“I found out the address of her new flat, sent her a letter before she moved in so I knew it would be there when she arrived trying to get her to be my girlfriend again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher)

“We’ve been together ever since, literally just before the band started in October 2003, after we moved into the band house and we released all the McFly stuff in 2004.

“I couldn’t imagine doing it without her,” Tom confessed.

“It’s really difficult managing a relationship going through all that, but if two people really want to be together and make it work, you find a way and we did.”