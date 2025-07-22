THREE Islanders to be dumped in cruel twist that leaves the Love Island villa ‘horrified and in tears’

THREE Islanders are set to be dumped in a cruel twist that leaves the villa “horrified and in tears” on Tuesday night.

The episode will see the Islanders treated to a performance by Tinie Tempah for the first-ever Love Island Festival.

However, the fun is short-lived, as Maya arrives to share that the public has been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy.

While The Sun is keeping the identities of the dumped Islanders a secret, they have reported that the shock twist will leave the villa “in tears.”

A source said: “Love Island fans know a dumping usually follows a favourite couple vote and it often happens during format points like themed parties – so there’s no surprise in that.”

“But the fact a third islander got the boot is a real shock twist and it left the cast horrified and in tears.”

“They thought the cull was over after a couple were shown the door. The trio includes a girl who has been a big part of this year’s most dramatic moments.”

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Toni attempts to rekindle with former flame Cach, as she invites him to the terrace.

After a failed attempt to kiss Cach, the pair go for a chat during the festivities, as he says: “I’ll be alright that you didn’t kiss me but it still hurts.”

He replies: “I didn’t kiss you then but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a never…” as she presses on: “Where do we go from here, now you denied me my kiss?”

