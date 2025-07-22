Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

THREE Islanders to be dumped in cruel twist that leaves the Love Island villa ‘horrified and in tears’

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Boris, Shakira, Conor, Toni, Billykiss & Cach
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

THREE Islanders are set to be dumped in a cruel twist that leaves the villa “horrified and in tears” on Tuesday night.

The episode will see the Islanders treated to a performance by Tinie Tempah for the first-ever Love Island Festival.

However, the fun is short-lived, as Maya arrives to share that the public has been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: All the cast

While The Sun is keeping the identities of the dumped Islanders a secret, they have reported that the shock twist will leave the villa “in tears.”

A source said: “Love Island fans know a dumping usually follows a favourite couple vote and it often happens during format points like themed parties – so there’s no surprise in that.”

“But the fact a third islander got the boot is a real shock twist and it left the cast horrified and in tears.”

“They thought the cull was over after a couple were shown the door. The trio includes a girl who has been a big part of this year’s most dramatic moments.”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Maya

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Toni attempts to rekindle with former flame Cach, as she invites him to the terrace.

After a failed attempt to kiss Cach, the pair go for a chat during the festivities, as he says: “I’ll be alright that you didn’t kiss me but it still hurts.”

He replies: “I didn’t kiss you then but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a never…” as she presses on: “Where do we go from here, now you denied me my kiss?”

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages. 

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL