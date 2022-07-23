This Morning’s Alison Hammond makes shock announcement

This Morning’s Alison Hammond has made a shock announcement about her future on the show.

The presenter, who co-hosts Friday mornings with Dermot O’Leary, said she would be taking a step back from the show for seven weeks.

Her time away from the show is due to a lengthy summer break.

Alison delivered the news to This Morning fans on Friday.

She said, “Hello there, we are going live at 10am today. It’s my last day before my holidays – I’m off for seven weeks.”

“I’m going to miss you guys but yeah it’s our last show, come and join us, it’s Friday.”

Alison and Dermot have been hosting This Morning all week in place of regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

The duo became the regular Friday hosts, replacing the long-running stars Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Alison’s stand-ins will start on Monday, and will include her Big Brother pal Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes.