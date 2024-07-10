This Morning star Sam Rubin’s cause of death revealed after sudden passing

This Morning star Sam Rubin’s cause of death has been revealed, following his tragic passing at 64.

The show’s beloved Hollywood correspondent died suddenly back in May.

The presenter’s employers at KTLA have since confirmed the cause of his passing in a statement.

They said: “Beloved KTLA 5 News entertainment anchor Sam Rubin died from a heart attack brought on by coronary artery disease, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed on Tuesday.

“Rubin, 64, went to a hospital with stomach pain on the morning of May 10 after calling 911. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room shortly after 11am.

“In its report, the Medical Examiner said Rubin suffered from ‘ischemic heart disease due to atherosclerotic coronary artery disease’.”

The medical examiner confirmed the manner of his death was “natural”.

KTLA added: “His vast knowledge of film and television and deep connections made him a celebrity among celebrities in the world’s entertainment capital.

“His sudden death was mourned by millions of Angelenos along with television viewers across the nation and around the world. Rubin is survived by his wife, Leslie, and his children, Perry, Rory, Darcy and Colby.”

Sam was the host of Hollywood Uncensored, while also being the Hollywood correspondent on ITV’s This Morning.

His most recent visit to the show’s studio was in 2018, where he spoke with then-hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about his hot takes on the celebrity world.

At the time of his death, tributes flooded in for the beloved journalist on social media from friends, listeners and colleagues.

The official account for This Morning shared a post that said: “We have very heavy hearts this weekend with the news from Los Ángeles that our Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64.”

“Sam was an Emmy winning entertainment correspondent and presenter for Los Angeles’ No 1 morning show on KTLA, and regularly broadcast live into This Morning.

“He woke up Tinseltown every day for decades with his likeable charm and knowledgeable take on the movie world, he was on first name terms with the stars and became affectionately known as ‘ Hollywood Sam’. We will miss him.

“There will be a tribute to Sam on Monday’s show, but in the meantime we send our condolences to his wife Leslie, their four children and Sam’s colleagues at KTLA.”

Lisa Dent of 720 WGN wrote a touching message on X, writing: “Sam Rubin @SamOnTV had a heart attack and could not be saved. I’m heartbroken.”

“He was a member of my radio show family, joining us a few times a week. Finding out live on the prompted some serious sobbing. My heartfelt condolences to his beloved family. Godspeed Sam.”

One fan heartbreakingly shared: “Sad to hear that Sam Rubin of KTLA has passed suddenly from a heart attack. I loved his reporting. He was such a sweet, fun, nice guy. Condolences for his family.”