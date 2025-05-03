This Morning star reveals she hid her pregnancy over ‘job loss’ fears

This Morning star Sian Welby has admitted that she hid her pregnancy as she feared if she told ITV she was pregnant before she started they would not give her the job.

The 38-year-old welcomed a daughter, Ruby, with her fiancé Jake Beckett last June, at a point where her TV career was really taking off.

Speaking on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Sian confessed that she was already 20 weeks pregnant when she began covering as a co-host on This Morning.

She said: “When you first start a job, you think ‘nobody knows what I’m actually like, that I’m trustworthy’ and you have to prove yourself.”

“I felt like I had proven myself, that I can do this and that. When I got that first This Morning cover with Dermot, I knew I was pregnant but I didn’t tell anyone.”

The TV presenter explained that even her co-host Dermot O’Leary didn’t know and neither did any of the team.

“In the back of my mind I was thinking ‘if I tell them I’m pregnant, will this put them off getting me in again?’ And will they think ‘Oh she’s gonna be off for ages?'”

“I am sure so many women in any job, especially if they are starting a new one they must think ‘I have just got this new job and I can’t tell them that I’m pregnant.’ It’s the fear that you’re going to be immediately judged or dropped or they’ll go ‘Oh why you didn’t tell us because that is really inconvenient for us now.'”

“You feel like that, you’re like this is so natural and normal why and I feeling so bad of it and so bad about it.”

Sian added that while she did struggle to fit in to some outfits for the breakfast show, she managed to hide her growing baby bump with “quite forgiving” clothes.

She joked: “You can’t breath in a baby bump! But I tried.”

Sian announced the exciting news that she was expecting live on air during her Capital Breakfast show back in February.

She also shared the news with her Instagram followers by posting an array of polaroid pictures, and wrote in the caption: “We have some news…. ❤️”

The Polaroid pictures included one of her and her fiancé looking shocked at a pregnancy test, one of Jake kissing her pregnant stomach, and many more alongside the words: “We’re having a baby.”

During the breakfast show earlier this year, Sian shared the news with her radio co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris Stark.

The presenter said: “I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant! I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long.”

“The lies, the deceit, the mocktails! I couldn’t wait to tell you. This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don’t worry I’m not going anywhere!”

“This is going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”