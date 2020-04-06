Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals weight loss results

She is now the brand ambassador for the global fashion brand In The Style

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has revealed big weight loss results – after signing a new lucrative brand deal.

The UK star has revealed she is now a size eight to 10 and it’s all down to her exercising and healthy eating.

The Londoner admitted she had dropped down to the size in an Instagram Q&A.

Shaughna was taking questions on In The Style’s Instagram just moments after she was revealed as their new Boss Lady ambassador.

“It was really important for me to cater to all sizes as possible so the range does go from size six – 24,” she explained to a fan who asked her about the sizes in her new range.

“I didn’t want to call it plus size or curvy because a size is a size.”

The Love Island star’s range includes a mix of motivational slogans and famous phrases from her time on the show such as “Congrats, hun.”

The news came after Shaughna posted a throwback photo of herself as a teenager and a recent photo of her on Instagram last week.

“Me pre-love island > Me post love island 🤣 Well not quite… but that’s how I felt!” she wrote.

The former democratic services officer credited her weight loss to exercise and “eating the right foods again.”

