This Love Island couple have rekindled their romance

Rebecca Gormley has reportedly rekindled her romance with Biggs Chris.

The pair parted ways last month, after Rebecca had a drunken sleepover with Love Island 2019 star Michael Griffiths.

However, Rebecca and Biggs have since reunited, and are said to be in contact “every day”.

“They’re speaking by phone and message every day – so while they’re in lockdown apart, they’re getting closer again,” a source told The Sun Online.

“He even sent her a really sweet card for her birthday telling her not to ever change.”

“Absence has made the heart grow fonder – when lockdown is over I expect they’ll be fully back together,” the insider added.

The couple called it quits last month, after she spent the night at Michael Griffiths’ house.

However, Rebecca has insisted nothing happened between her and Michael, and said that she slept on the sofa.

The Love Island stars first sparked dating rumours after they left the villa back in February, following Rebecca’s short fling with fellow contestant Jordan Waobikeze.

