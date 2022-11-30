This Love Island couple have FINALLY moved in together

Love Island’s Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico have finally moved in together.

The pair won fans’ hearts when they coupled up after Casa Amor during the winter series in 2020.

Travel restrictions were imposed in the UK upon their return home; however, the pair grew closer and became official in July 2020.

Now, Nas and Eva have taken the next step in their relationship and moved in together.

Last week, Eva posted a sweet TikTok excitedly announcing that she was set to move in with her beau in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Nas shared a TikTok of his own confirming they had moved into their first flat together.

He shared a hilarious video of him showing off his neat wardrobe, while Eva’s was messy and unpacked, writing: “Finally moved in together! Nas vs Eva 24 hour progress in our new flat.”

Nas captioned the video: “The audacity to be in your pjs when it’s absolute carnage in her dressing room 😭😂,” to which Eva replied: “HAHAHA FFSSSS.”

Earlier this year, the couple admitted: “It’s been 2 years and we both still cannot believe that we met on the show!”

“Under normal circumstances we probably would have never crossed paths, so we’re forever grateful to Love Island for bringing us together!”

“It’s amazing to watch the episodes back of when we first met and we absolutely can’t wait to see what the future holds!”