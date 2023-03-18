THIS Love Island 2023 star has already returned to their day job

Tom Clare has already returned to his day job, just days after leaving the Love Island villa.

The 23-year-old placed third on the winter series of the hit dating show alongside Samie Elishi on Monday, March 13.

On Saturday, the professional footballer will join his team Macclesfield FC back on the pitch.

Tom originally joined the football team back in June 2021.

The news comes just days after Tom and Samie revealed their plans to eventually move in together.

In their post-exit interview, the reality stars explained that while they do want to live together in the future, they will be navigating a long-distance relationship for the time being.

Tom told ITV: “We want to see each other as much as we can. Being from different parts of the country we will make it work and compromise. In the future we want to move in together but I think these things are not things you do straight away.”

Samie said: “The question of where – we will cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Tom added: “I’d move anywhere for this girl.”

Samie then said: “For now, I will be staying in London and Tom will be staying in Barnsley. It keeps it fresh, it keeps it exciting and gives us a chance to miss each other.”

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won the 2023 winter series of Love Island, after securing a massive 44% of the public vote.

Runners-up Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins received 30% of the votes, while Samie and Tom came in third place with 24% of the votes.

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad came in fourth place, after securing just 2% of the votes.