This is why we won’t see much of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they return to the UK

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed they will attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children Archie and Lilibet.

This will be the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bring both their children to the UK, but fans of the couple won’t see much of them.

According to ‘Royally Us’ co-host Christine Ross, the family-of-four will only attend “private celebrations” to honour the Queen next month.

Christine said: “Meghan and Harry will be there for the celebrations. I think that they will mostly take part in private celebrations.”

“I don’t think we’re going to see them very much, to be honest. But they’re there, they’re part of the family, but they’re not taking away from the story.”

The Platinum Jubilee, set for June 2 to June 5, will honour Harry’s grandmother’s historic 70 years on the throne.

While the Sussexes will attend the Queen’s celebrations this June, Harry and Meghan will not be invited onto the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, will also not be present on the balcony.

Christine continued: “If they didn’t go, the story would be they’re not allowed to go. But, and if they were there and they were front and center on the balcony again, they would be the main headlines.”

“I feel like we’re going to see a lot of decisions in the next couple of weeks that are really forcing a redirection of the conversation to the Queen. All of this is about the Queen.”

“It’s not about the drama with Harry and Meghan. It’s not about the drama with Andrew,” she added.

The couple were invited to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after they privately visited the Queen at Windsor Castle last month.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”