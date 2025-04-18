This is why Paris Fury keeps turning down major TV opportunities

Paris Fury, the wife of boxing champ Tyson Fury, has been in high demand since their Netflix series aired.

While the series, titled At Home With The Furys, focused on Tyson as the main character, his wife Paris was the real star of the show.

Since then, the 35-year-old has been bombarded with lucrative TV deals and offers, but she has turned most of them down.

An industry insider told The Sun: “Paris is a powerhouse and is in major demand.

“She has turned a lot of things down so she can be with her children as much as she can.

“After Paris gained a massive fanbase from the Netflix series, she has been offered loads of projects, but she’s taking it slow and her team are helping her focus on career ahead.

“She’s being really selective about what she does – especially last year when Tyson was away in boxing training for months.”

Paris suffered a miscarriage at six months’ pregnant – just hours before Tyson’s bout against Oleksandr Usyk in May 2024.

The mother-of-seven kept the devastating loss to herself until his fight was over.

The insider continued: “Paris went through a terrible time when she lost her baby at six months’ pregnant.

“There were certain opportunities she felt she couldn’t take on at the time, but has a lot of exciting things in the pipeline.”

“First and foremost she’s a dedicated mum who will do anything for her kids, but she’s really enjoying building her own career and is looking forward to the future.”

According to the outlet, Paris was offered a presenting gig, as well as opportunities to star in two reality shows, and to be involved in other homemaking programmes.

Tyson and Paris are parents to Venezuela, 15, Prince John James, 13, Prince Tyson II, 8, Valencia Amber, 7, Prince Adonis Amaziah, 5, Athena, 3, and Prince Rico, 1.