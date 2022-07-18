This is why Love Island fans are NOT happy with Dami

Love Island fans are NOT happy with Dami Hope right now.

The Dubliner got into a heated argument bombshell Summer Botwe on Sunday night, as they discussed their romance in Casa Amor.

Dami tried to downplay his romance with Summer to Indiyah Polack, insisting he didn’t lead the bombshell on. But when Movie Night started, Indiyah watched as her beau made mad moves on the 22-year-old beauty.

While watching the pair’s passionate kiss, Indiyah asked: “Why is it so long? That’s a long ass kiss.”

After Indiyah watched the clip, she said to him: “Don’t worry because I will deal with you later.”

She later said in the Beach Hut: “I know why he was silent because all that stuff I saw, he didn’t want to tell me. So here you are kissing under the covers, kissing on the terrace. A three way kiss.”

“I know it takes two to tango. From what she was telling me, I know that Dami was making her feel like she really did have a chance and that’s what p**ses me off.”

Their heated conversation didn’t end there however, as Dami then pulled Summer into their conversation.

Summer told him: ‘You’ve always been honest and you’ve always said that you still like Indiyah and Indiyah is still on your mind but then in the second breath you made out you could be into me.

“That’s very shady, you made me feel you had a connection with me.”

She added: “If your heart was with Indiyah, Dami, then you shouldn’t have behaved with me how you did at Casa. And that’s just straight facts.”

Dami responded by saying: “I actually thought you were real, but you’re actually fake.”

Summer replied: “I can’t lie that is very f**king shady, cos you were literally saying to me you felt like you had a connection with me, so don’t piss me the f**k off.”

Dami claimed he was being “genuine”, before repeatedly telling Summer to “shut up”.

Taking to Twitter to react to the fallout, one fan wrote: “it’s actually crazy watching manipulation in 4k like how is dami saying summer is lying and fake when 5 million people just watched his 4 day holiday romance.”

Another penned: “Nah I’m sorry, after witnessing how Dami has spoken to Summer Indiyah can’t stay with this man. I really don’t care if it’s too late to couple up with anyone else this kind of behaviour towards women he’s previously dealt with is a disgrace.”

for the record i will back summer 10000000% if she wants another round… she’s our only chance of putting dami in his fucking place #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Iz8nm9fpZX — Siggy （＾ν＾） (@heysiggy1) July 17, 2022

People are bending over backwards to justify Dami’s actions, that man is fucking horrible, from the way he acted in casa to the way he called Summer fake to defending his lad’s holiday and everything the boys did. Y’all can FUCK OFF with this damiya shit #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vVWhDxN88g — men disgust me again (@doodie99001261) July 18, 2022

Indiyah how Dami spoke to Summer is a RED FLAG #loveisland pic.twitter.com/LV9rpcMbgI — No whey (@Nowhey14) July 17, 2022

Dami calling summer fake and telling her to shut up?? What a pig — ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ B ☽༓･*˚⁺‧͙ (@yagorlbek) July 17, 2022

the way Dami spoke to Summer was awful and there is no way on gods green earth Indiyah can stick with that man. Movie night has imo revealed the boys true nature and it’s horrendous. the disrespect, misogyny and double standards has been the worse this series. #loveisland — L.I girls deserves better 💕💕 (@sorchagreaney1) July 18, 2022

Reliving yesterday’s episode and Dami is a wasteman. The gaslighting was next level. We all saw you recouple with Summer and give a big speech, but you deny making her believe something was there. Men aren’t good people! — dollabilz⚡️ (@bilzyb) July 18, 2022

Dami was gaslighting Summer, shouting at her, being disrespectful and Indiyah’s response is “my feelings for Dami will never go away.” #loveisland 🥴 — Yemisi Adegoke (@briticoyemo) July 17, 2022

poor summer she did absolutely nothing wrong and Dami is gaslighting her 🙁 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uZyZpLLBF2 — artem🌸 (@artemluvr9) July 17, 2022

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

