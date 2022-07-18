Ad
This is why Love Island fans are NOT happy with Dami

Rebekka Fifield
Love Island fans are NOT happy with Dami Hope right now.

The Dubliner got into a heated argument bombshell Summer Botwe on Sunday night, as they discussed their romance in Casa Amor.

Dami tried to downplay his romance with Summer to Indiyah Polack, insisting he didn’t lead the bombshell on. But when Movie Night started, Indiyah watched as her beau made mad moves on the 22-year-old beauty.

While watching the pair’s passionate kiss, Indiyah asked: “Why is it so long? That’s a long ass kiss.”

After Indiyah watched the clip, she said to him: “Don’t worry because I will deal with you later.”

She later said in the Beach Hut: “I know why he was silent because all that stuff I saw, he didn’t want to tell me. So here you are kissing under the covers, kissing on the terrace. A three way kiss.”

“I know it takes two to tango. From what she was telling me, I know that Dami was making her feel like she really did have a chance and that’s what p**ses me off.”

Their heated conversation didn’t end there however, as Dami then pulled Summer into their conversation.

Summer told him: ‘You’ve always been honest and you’ve always said that you still like Indiyah and Indiyah is still on your mind but then in the second breath you made out you could be into me.

“That’s very shady, you made me feel you had a connection with me.”

She added: “If your heart was with Indiyah, Dami, then you shouldn’t have behaved with me how you did at Casa. And that’s just straight facts.”

Dami responded by saying: “I actually thought you were real, but you’re actually fake.”

Summer replied: “I can’t lie that is very f**king shady, cos you were literally saying to me you felt like you had a connection with me, so don’t piss me the f**k off.”

Dami claimed he was being “genuine”, before repeatedly telling Summer to “shut up”.

Taking to Twitter to react to the fallout, one fan wrote: “it’s actually crazy watching manipulation in 4k like how is dami saying summer is lying and fake when 5 million people just watched his 4 day holiday romance.”

Another penned: “Nah I’m sorry, after witnessing how Dami has spoken to Summer Indiyah can’t stay with this man. I really don’t care if it’s too late to couple up with anyone else this kind of behaviour towards women he’s previously dealt with is a disgrace.”

Check out more reactions below:

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

Ad
