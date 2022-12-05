This is why Lewis Capaldi ‘shared his phone number’ on social media

Lewis Capaldi shocked fans when he appeared to share his phone number on social media on Sunday night.

Sparking fears he had been hacked, the Scottish singer posted an image of an iPhone with a mobile number under his name on Instagram and Twitter.

Lewis didn’t caption his cryptic posts, and turned the comments off – leading fans to question what was going on.

However, it turned out to be a clever marketing ploy as fans who called the number were met with an automated message from Lewis promoting his new single Pointless.

The message said: “Hello there, it’s Lewis Capaldi here, just wanna say thank you for listening to Pointless this week.”

“When you get off this call you’ll have a text to give my new song a download or to buy the CD. Downloading on iTunes and Amazon really helps, as does getting one of the signed CDs,” he said.

“So, go buy it now because my label are demanding yet another number one single. Let me tell you guys, I don’t know if I’ve got it in me. So, give me your money and I will, in return, give you my body and soul,” he added.

After calling the phone number, fans received a text with a link to buy and stream Lewis’ new single.

“Its your favourite handsome celeb Lewis Capaldi, buy ‘Pointless’ & send me a screenshot for clear skin,” the message read.

Pointless is the second single from Lewis’ upcoming second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

The news comes after Lewis was announced as a headline act for Electric Picnic in 2023, alongside other major artists.