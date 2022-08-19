This is why Kerry Katona has gone viral on social media

Kerry Katona has gone viral on social media after joking she’s had too many husbands that she “can’t keep up”.

The 41-year-old has been married three times, and has five children from those marriages.

The Atomic Kitten star opened up about her previous marriages on the Wheel of Misfortune podcast, which is hosted by BBC Radio 5 Live.

Joking on the podcast, Kerry said: “I’ve had that many husbands I can’t keep up. I’ve got to Google it half the time.”

“I say to the kids: ‘Which is your dad?’ Honest to God.”

“Father’s Day at my house, you can’t get a car park space. It’s a nightmare honestly,” she continued.

The Atomic Kitten star was married to former Westlife member Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006, with whom she shares two daughters – Molly, 20, and Lily-Sue, 19.

Kerry was then married to Mark Croft from 2007 until 2011, with whom she also shares two children – Heidi Elizabeth, 15, and Maxwell Mark, 14.

The 41-year-old was also married to the late George Kay, who tragically died from an overdose in 2019, from 2014 until 2017.

She shares one child – Dylan-Jorge, 8, with the late George.