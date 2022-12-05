This is why fans ‘feel sorry’ for Molly-Mae Hague after interview clip goes viral

A clip from a recent interview with Molly-Mae Hague has gone viral.

The Love Island star, 23, is expecting her first child with her boxer beau Tommy Fury.

In a resurfaced interview from a couple of months ago, the mum-to-be said she thinks Tommy “sometimes forgets” she is pregnant because he is “away so much” for work.

When asked if Tommy being away for his fights whilst she’s been pregnant has been difficult for her, Molly-Mae replied: “Yeah obviously. I work all the time, and he’s away working, so it’s just constant. Like, we’re never together.”

The influencer went on to say other people have “dream pregnancies” where “they’re always with their husband doing baby shopping and cute things” but instead, her and Tommy “literally communicate by FaceTime at this point.”

The interviewer then asked if Tommy ever talks to their unborn daughter, to which Molly replied: “No. He’s not really, I think because he’s been away so much, I feel like sometimes he forgets.” “I’m like, ‘you do understand that I’m two months away from, like we’re going to have a child’. Yeah, sometimes he has to be reminded a little bit because he’s just away in camp land.” @rosereviewstv Replying to @gigiandgalaxy #MollyMae talks about her lonely pregnancy with #TommyFury #LoveislandUK #mollyandtommy #fyp #explorepage #mollymaehague ♬ Rich Flex – Drake & 21 Savage Reacting to the now viral video, one fan wrote: “wait this is so sad”, and another commented: “she looks like she’s going to cry.”

A third tweeted: “I feel sorry for Molly-Mae, bless her. Didn’t realise she was so far along her pregnancy. I feeeel her man (sorry but it really is a man’s world).”

Molly-Mae has not yet revealed her due date, but it is believe she is due to give birth to her baby girl later this month or in January.

It comes after Tommy surprised Molly-Mae at her baby shower on Sunday, gifting her a brand new Chanel handbag.