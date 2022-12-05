This is why fans ‘feel sorry’ for Molly-Mae Hague after interview clip goes viral

A clip from a recent interview with Molly-Mae Hague has gone viral.
The Love Island star, 23, is expecting her first child with her boxer beau Tommy Fury.
In a resurfaced interview from a couple of months ago, the mum-to-be said she thinks Tommy “sometimes forgets” she is pregnant because he is “away so much” for work.
When asked if Tommy being away for his fights whilst she’s been pregnant has been difficult for her, Molly-Mae replied: “Yeah obviously. I work all the time, and he’s away working, so it’s just constant. Like, we’re never together.”
The influencer went on to say other people have “dream pregnancies” where “they’re always with their husband doing baby shopping and cute things” but instead, her and Tommy “literally communicate by FaceTime at this point.”
A third tweeted: “I feel sorry for Molly-Mae, bless her. Didn’t realise she was so far along her pregnancy. I feeeel her man (sorry but it really is a man’s world).”
Molly-Mae has not yet revealed her due date, but it is believe she is due to give birth to her baby girl later this month or in January.
It comes after Tommy surprised Molly-Mae at her baby shower on Sunday, gifting her a brand new Chanel handbag.