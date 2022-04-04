This is when I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is set to return to our screens

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here start date has reportedly been moved to avoid clash with the FIFA World Cup.

The popular ITV show will return to the Australian outback for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Mirror, I’m A Celeb will take place earlier than usual this year in October to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup, which is due to take place in November and December this year.

A source told the outlet: “Two of ITV’s biggest juggernauts – not just of the season but the whole year – are I’m a Celeb and its international football coverage.”

“So it makes sense to keep them apart, and as the World Cup isn’t going to budge, it makes sense to move Ant and Dec.”

“The last thing anyone wants is for viewers to have to choose between the latest from the jungle and a big game.”

“At the moment nothing has been confirmed – but whatever ITV do will be in the best interests of viewers.”