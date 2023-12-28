This is the REAL reason why Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern were paired up to host Dancing On Ice

The real reason why Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern have been paired up to host ITV’s Dancing On Ice together has been revealed.

Earlier today it was confirmed that Holly would be returning to co-host the show, alongside Stephen who is replacing Philip Schofield.

Holly began hosting the show in 2006 alongside her former pal Phillip Schofield – who she also hosted This Morning with.

ITV has since revealed a deeper meaning behind the pairing of the two presenters, as they both will be celebrating their 20th television anniversary together.

The pair first appeared on screen together back in 2004 where they hosted the children’s entertainment show, Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.

Holly and Stephen hosted the show until 2006.

2024 will mark their 20th year on screen.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters.”

“Reuniting them twenty years after they first appeared on-screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

An ITV insider informed the MailOnline about Holly’s return and said: “Holly is a star and everyone was so very much hoping that she would decide to come back.”

“After many discussions and a lot of thought, she thought that getting some normality into her life would be a good thing.”

The source continued: “There are obvious worries about going on live television, her main priority is her family, ITV have been hugely understanding and have not put any pressure on her at all.”

“They wanted to give her all of the time she needed but it has been a rough decision for her.”

“Time was ticking but the bosses were trying to remain calm.”

Dancing On Ice is set to return on Saturday, January 14.