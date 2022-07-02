This is how Prince William honoured Princess Diana on her birthday

Prince William honoured his late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday.

Before her untimely death, the Princess of Wales dedicated her life to service and making the world a better place.

And on July 1, Prince William honoured her legacy by sending a letter to the recipients of The Diana Award, an accolade given to young changemakers between the ages of 9 to 25 for their social action or humanitarian work.

“Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today!” he wrote. “You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts.”

The Duke of Cambridge went on praise the “remarkable” stories of the recipients.

“Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all,” he wrote.

Thanking them for their “compassion, bravery and absolute determination,” William added: “You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all.”

William expressed how he believes “there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them” and he concluded his letter by congratulating them once again.

“I hope that you stand proud in the knowledge that you are making a real difference,” he wrote, “and that you enjoy today’s ceremony—you deserve it!”

The Diana Award held a virtual award ceremony on July 1 and recognized more than 180 individuals from both the U.K. and around the world.

The Diana Award is the only award program that holds the name of Princess Diana.

According to the organization, it “upholds Princess Diana’s belief that young people have the power to change the world” and continues to be supported by her sons William and Prince Harry.

Although Prince Harry has said the two brothers are “on different paths” they have gotten together in years prior to celebrate their mother on her birthday.

Last year, the siblings unveiled a statue of Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.