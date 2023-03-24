THESE Love Island stars threw the show into chaos after getting drunk while filming

Will Young, Tom Clare and Casey O’Gorman threw Love Island into chaos after they got drunk while filming.

During his appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, Will admitted that while they were at the Beach Club, they swiped some bottles of prosecco.

They smuggled the alcohol back to the villa, and later “started getting p***ed” on the terrace.

Will revealed: “Around the Beach Club were just bottles of Prosecco and then me, Tom and Casey – the Three Musketeers – all went around together.”

“We sat down and we had a couple of glasses. We clocked it – we got one of the bottles and starting drinking it.”

“No one said anything so we were like ‘f**k yeah. We’ll have another one’. We got a couple more bottles, went to the terrace and started getting p***ed.”

“There why there was no filming of us that day because Tom was supposed to speak to Samie [Elishi] and I was supposed to talk to Jessie [Wynter] and they were like: ‘We can’t film.'”

Will continued: “Casey was with us and got a little bit free, a little bit mellow, went downstairs, got shouted at. Me and Tom were at the top like ‘Oh God.'”

“We had our tops off, we were waving them round like this.”

The unaired scenes took place at the Beach Club, where the Islanders enjoyed a party with Jax Jones.