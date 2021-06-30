Their romances are written in the stars...

These Love Island 2021 contestants are ‘destined’ to be together

The new season of Love Island is well and truly underway, and the first recoupling is set to take place on tonight’s episode.

As it stands, the Islanders coupled up are Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, Faye Winter and Brad McClelland, Shannon Singh and Aaron Francis, Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran, and Sharon Gaffka and Hugo Hammond.

Blonde bombshell Chloe Burrows entered the villa on Tuesday night and will choose which boy she wants to couple up with in tonight’s dramatic recoupling, and the female Islander left single will be booted off the Island immediately.

Researchers at Kegel8 have analysed the new cast’s star signs to discover whose love is written in the stars.

According to the study, Brad and Faye have what it takes to go the whole way – as the two Geminis share characteristics including adaptability, outgoingness, intelligence, indecisiveness and impulsiveness.

However new girl Chloe, who is a Libra, is also a good match for Brad – according to astrology.

Geminis and Libras can have strong relationships based on intellectual interests and mental agility.

Similarly, Faye could couple up with Aaron, who is also a Libra.

Toby, a Pisces, is compatible with Scorpio Kaz and Sagittarius Sharon, but his strongest connection according to astrology is with Shannon – who is a Cancer.

The study found that Pisces and Cancers have similar emotional natures, are sensitive and in tune with their feelings, so they could harmonise with each other well.

The new season of Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Centra Ireland are the official partners of our Love Island coverage. #EverythingYouNeed at Centra to watch the drama unfold…