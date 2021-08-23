The winners of Love Island 2021 have been revealed

Millie and Liam have won Love Island 2021.
Toby and Chloe came in second place, Faye and Teddy came in third place, and Kaz and Tyler came in fourth place.
Before they were crowned the winners of the show, Liam asked Millie to be official.
The final took place tonight
