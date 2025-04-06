The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood opens up about ADHD and autistic traits diagnosis

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has opened up about her ADHD and autistic traits diagnosis.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the 31-year-old spoke about her diagnosis, revealing she had been diagnosed a few years ago.

She told The Sunday Times: “I got diagnosed a few years ago with ADHD with autistic traits.”

She continued: “But then it’s been advised that I should go for an autism assessment.”

“They think that maybe it’s autism that’s leading the charge, and the ADHD is almost a by-product of the masking.”

The actress confessed that as a child, she was “almost mute and very socially anxious.”

She continued, explaining that she “couldn’t sit down and eat a meal when she was younger.”

Speaking about her experience in Sex Education, she confessed she felt “quite vulnerable” as she said she had more naked scenes compared to the other actors.

However, the actress claims that she had “really helpful chats” with her fellow actors, which helped her feel “less alone,” so she wasn’t worried about her private scenes with The White Lotus.

Aimee said: “When I was younger and I was dealing with my eating stuff, it was my worst nightmare to get my body out.”

“But I’d worked through that stuff — and then I was back to covering up.”

“I look back and there was so much in the way that I started to desexualise myself. Sometimes you just want to put on a sexy dress and be a siren, but I denied myself that.”

She is one of many people who received a neurodivergent diagnosis after growing up. British actor Bella Ramsey recently disclosed that they discovered they had autism following the filming of season one of the post-apocalyptic HBO series The Last of Us.