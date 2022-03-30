The Wanted star Tom Parker dies aged 33: ‘Our hearts are broken’

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his wife and mother of his two young child Kelsey in a statement shared on Instagram.

She wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end.”

“I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️” Kelsey added.

Tom’s bandmates wrote in a statement: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.”

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022.”

The sad news comes just one week after Tom joined his bandmates on stage for the final night of their reunion tour.

Tom was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020, and recently revealed he had written a book about his illness.

In an Instagram post last week, the singer wrote: “Hi, I’m Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that’s battling brain cancer. My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It’s a book about living.”

“It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what. It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds.”