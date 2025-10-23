The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran shares sweet promise he made to Tom Parker before he died

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran has shared the sweet yet heartbreaking promise he made to Tom Parker before he died.

Five years ago this month, Tom revealed that he had been diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma, an incurable brain tumour.

The star sadly passed away on March 30, 2022, at the age of 33.

Prior to his death, the 33-year-old had been apart of the popular band The Wanted, alongside Max George, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes and Siva.

Speaking to The Sun about his relationship with Tom, Siva said: “Tom was so passionate about raising awareness, and he loved his family. He deeply loved his family and community, and his fans.”

“Part of his legacy had always been talking about his brain tumour and keeping the conversation going.”

“And at the end, I made a promise to Tom. I said, ‘listen, I got this. We’ve all got this. We’re going to do what we can to keep your story moving forward, even if you can’t,'” he continued.

“He was my best friend, he was a brother to me, and I’m going to make sure that his message gets carried forward and he doesn’t get forgotten.”

In an effort to keep his promise to Tom, Siva has been collaborating with GenesisCare, the top private cancer care provider in the UK.

Speaking about the time around Tom’s death, Siva went on: “His family called themselves the Positive Parkers, and they really were. He didn’t take no for an answer, and I saw that with my own eyes and it changed my life.”

“And me, and the band, we were part of that positive Parker family. We always stayed positive for him, and we laughed all the way through it and it really did work.”

“He loved laughter, good vibes, and optimism. He lived for that. To be around him was phenomenal. He was a spiritual warrior and he changed my life.”