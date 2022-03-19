The Wanted star Max George ‘splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs’ after three years together

Max George has reportedly split from his girlfriend ­Stacey Giggs, after three years together.

The couple became an item in January 2019, after being introduced by mutual friends at a pub in 2018.

News of their split has come as a shock, as The Wanted star previously said Stacey was “The One”.

Pals are said to be “stunned” over their break up, and Max has even wiped photos of Stacey from his Instagram feed.

An insider told The Sun: “Pals have been stunned by this bombshell as the idea of separating was once unthinkable for Max.”

“He maintained he had found ‘The One’ and that she was the person who’d convinced him he wanted to have kids. He was even happy to fulfil the step- father role to her two children.”

“At the start of their relationship, he always said it was the strongest bond he’d ever had with a woman and he didn’t feel the age gap was an issue.”

“But there’s no getting away from the fact that they’re at different stages of life and Max was discovering the limelight again after doing the Strictly tour then performing with The Wanted again,” the source added.

The 33-year-old first met Stacey, 38, at V Festival in 2011 when Max was dating actress Michelle Keegan.

Stacey was married to Man United winger Ryan Giggs at the time, with whom she shares daughter Libby, 19, and son Zach, 15.

Seven years later, Max and Stacey were reintroduced by mutual friends at the John Gilbert pub in Worsley, and they started dating shortly after.