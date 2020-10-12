The Wanted share their support for Tom Parker following devastating brain tumour diagnosis

The singer admitted his bandmates have been 'incredibly supportive'

The Wanted have shared their support for Tom Parker, after the singer announced he had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Tom rose to fame back when the band was formed in 2009, and they achieved global success after the release of their 2012 track Glad You Came.

Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes make up the remaining members of the UK boyband, who have stood by Tom following the heartbreaking news.

“Obviously all the boys were as shocked as we were,” Tom told OK! Magazine, “They are gutted by the news, but they’ve been incredibly supportive.”

“Jay has been round to see us a few times since we got the news and is reading up on everything he can and Max was here last week.

“Siva and Nathan obviously live a lot further away, but all four of the boys have been texting regularly and sending through different articles and possible treatments and therapies that they’re all reading about.”

After Tom shared the news of his diagnosis on Instagram this morning, Max commented: “You will beat this mate. You’re TOM PARKER. ❤️️ you.”

Jay also shared his support, writing: “You’ve always been one in a million. I love you Tom, let’s get popping. 💪”

Tom is expecting his second child with his wife Kelsey next month, and told OK! Magazine that he was in “complete shock” following the news.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this. You never think this will happen to you.

“I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said its terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.

“I think Kelsey has come to terms with it better than me. It’s so consuming. It’s so hard and it’s all I can think about,” he added.

