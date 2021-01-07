Gemma Collins shares her hopes about becoming a mother this year – following heartbreaking miscarriages

Gemma Collins has shared her hopes about becoming a mother this year, following heartbreaking miscarriages.

The TOWIE star revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July, and devastatingly suffered two pregnancy losses prior to that.

The 39-year-old has been single since splitting from her on-again off-again boyfriend of three years James Argent for good in July, but is hoping to settle down in the year ahead.

Speaking on a pre-recorded New Year Goals episode of her BBC podcast, the the reality star admitted: “I hope I’m married, I hope I have a baby this year – I feel that it’s going to happen.”

She continued: “My main focus this year will be to really be comfortable being Gemma Collins, and definitely committing and giving quality time to a relationship and hopefully I’m going to have a baby. I don’t know why I feel like I am.

“When I set out my goals, I think about how I’m going to manifest these babies up because I do believe in manifesting with the universe.

“Firstly I’m manifesting eternal happiness, health, love and [my] career,” Gemma explained.

“I just feel that this year could be the making of me, so 2021 is going to be all about Gemma Collins, not the GC.”

“I feel so positive about it – in your 20s you are still learning about life, in your 30s you’re perfecting your craft, and in your 40s, you mean business.

“2020 was such a crazy year, but this year I’m turning 40 which is going to be a massive milestone for me,” she added.

Unfortunately, 2021 has not gotten off to a positive start for Gemma, who is caring for her two sick parents after they contracted the coronavirus before Christmas.

Gemma opened up about her recent miscarriage in an open letter to Meghan Markle.

In the emotional piece published by The Sun, she wrote: “I’ve not talked about this before, but it was my third, each one a devastating loss on my longed-for journey to motherhood.

“I’ve been trying to have a baby for nearly a decade now, only to have my hopes dashed time and again by first one miscarriage, then another.

“I won’t give up hope either, even though it’s hard… I am trying to trust in Fate… and when my time to be a mother comes, I will do everything I can to protect the privacy of that cherished prize I have yearned for for so long.”