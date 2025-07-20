The REAL reason why Matty Healy wasn’t at bandmate George Daniel’s wedding to Charli XCX

After George Daniel and Charli XCX tied the knot over the weekend, many fans wondered where bandmate and “brother” Matty Healy was for the celebrations.

The band’s success over the years has been largely attributed to the friendship between Matty Healy and George Daniel.

The pair, who are well-known for their strong relationship both on and off stage, have frequently referred to one another as “brothers” as opposed to merely bandmates.

Since the band’s inception, fans have cherished their friendship, which they have developed over the course of more than 20 years of writing, recording, and performing together.

Therefore, it was unexpected that Matty did not attend his best friend George’s wedding on Saturday.

In a low-key ceremony at Hackney Town Hall, the 35-year-old drummer married singer Charli XCX.

There were twenty of the couple’s closest friends and family present, but Matty was nowhere to be found.

As it turns out, Matty was in Los Angeles for the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere, which starred his fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel.

In spite of his absence, Matty was said to have gone to his friend’s stag party in Ibiza earlier this week.

According to The Sun, bandmates flew out to the party on Tuesday for a short but “wild getaway.”

A source told the publication: “George has been busy this summer, but his mates were determined to take him on a stag do.”

“He flew to Ibiza for a couple of days for a raucous knees-up with his closest pals – including his bandmates – and party girl Charli was all for it.”

On Saturday afternoon, the couple were spotted on the steps of Hackney Town Hall, as Charli looked gorgeous in a short white dress.

A few hours later, the artist confirmed the marriage in a TikTok that read: “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle.” In the accompanying caption, she wrote: “But luckily he did xx” The long-time couple said “I do” in front of a select number of loved ones, including Daniel’s bandmates (excluding frontman Matty Healy) and Charli’s parents, keeping their wedding low-key.