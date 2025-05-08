The one argument Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash keep having after releasing family reality show

Stacey Solomon has revealed the one argument that she and her husband Joe Swash keep having amid reports that she “regrets” filming the BBC series Stacey & Joe after receiving major backlash.

The show follows the TV presenter and her husband, Joe Swash, raising their family and is described as having “lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents, there’s loads of love and laughs.

Speaking directly to the camera in the series, Stacey said: “I’ll tell you what we argue over the most, the words ‘for you.'”

She continued: “‘I’ll have the kids for you. I’ve just put the dishwasher on for you.’ Nothing makes my eye twitch more than, ‘Babe I’ve just tidied up for you.'”

Joe then replied: “To be fair, ‘you know when you go for dinner later, I’ll have them kids for you. I’ll look after them.'”

Stacey then insisted that none of these things should be “for her” to do as they’re also Joe’s responsibility, and said: “Yeah, for me! They’re your kids too! The house is yours to look after also! Why is it for me?!”

The East Enders star replied: “Well, I’m not doing it for myself am I? Only joking.”

This comes after Stacey expressed her feelings on her family’s life being shared with the world and explained that they weren’t “trying to portray a glamorous lifestyle.”

The series has been met with mixed reviews, with some claiming it wasn’t watch-worthy while others really enjoyed the “wholesome” content.

“I’m just sitting down, the girls have gone to bed, and I’m getting ready to watch our show,” began Stacey on her Instagram story.

“I’ve just realised it’s the last episode tonight it’s gone so quickly I feel like it was only yesterday we were pooing ourselves about it coming out on the telly and now it’s at the end…”

“But I just wanted to come on here quickly and say your messages and all of the things I get tagged in and all the comments and everything about the show have been so lovely. The feedback has been really amazing.”

“I’ve enjoyed watching it back and then hearing from you and getting your feedback and stuff so I just wanted to say thank you, thanks for watching it.”

“I’m so glad you enjoyed it that’s all we ever wanted was to make people smile and enjoy watching it so thank you. Enjoy the last episode!”

Stacey and Joe are raising five kids together – Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two, and Stacey’s sons Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12 – from previous relationships.

The pair, who got married in 2022, have been extremely open about sharing the ups and downs of family life.

However, according to The Sun, Stacey is struggling with some regrets about being so open, following some negative reactions from viewers.

A source told the outlet: “Stacey is regretting signing up to do the show. She’s not used to the backlash they are getting as everything she touches normally turns to gold.”

It was alleged that she is concerned about how she and Joe are coming across in their arguments, with Joe’s lack of time management and ADHD struggles clashing with Stacey’s love of organisation.

A friend of the couple also shared with the outlet: “She feels like she is coming across as bossy. He can’t manage anything without her, so she is forced to be the ‘grown up’. It’s caused friction.”

One episode of the series witnesses Stacey devastated by Joe not showing up at an important meeting, leaving her juggling to take care of the kids.

Despite pleading with him to be on time beforehand, Joe ends up being five hours late after going fishing with his friends.