The Masked Dancer fans are convinced Maura Higgins is on the show after MAJOR clue

Is Maura Higgins on The Masked Dancer?

The popular ITV show returned to our screens last month, with a brand new batch of famous faces performing dance routines while disguised in extravagant costumes.

After the latest episode of the show, fans are convinced Love Island legend Maura is behind the Tomato Sauce costume.

Tomato Sauce wowed the judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch with her Irish dancing on Saturday night.

Maura, who shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, is from Longford in Ireland.

Tomato Sauce teased they put the “sauce into saucy” and were a “staple at meal times”.

Hinting at their ability to get on with anyone, Tomato Sauce said “a good sauce can be paired with anything”.

They continued: “Have a squeeze, I won’t judge what you put it on.”

Describing themselves as the “heart of the table”, they added “many an important conversation is had while breaking bread.”

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Tomato Sauce is definitely Maura Higgins from Love Island.”

Another tweeted: “Maura Higgins Love Island Tomato Sauce.”

Others think Packed Lunch host Steph McGovern is behind the Tomato Sauce costume.

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on ITV and Virgin Media.