The girls are treated to a three-course meal in Love Island teaser

The girls are treated to a three-course meal on tonight’s Love Island.

Following the surprise dumping, the Islanders receive a text revealing the boys will be turning into chefs for the night.

Reading the text aloud, Casey says: “Islanders, tonight the boys will be showing off their culinary skills as they prepare a romantic three course dinner #HungryForLove #IOnlyHaveFriesForYou.”

Shaq, Jordan and Kai cook, with Ron acts as sous chef; meanwhile, Will, Casey and Tom entertain and wait on the girls.

Shaq says: “It was actually a lot of fun cooking with everyone, we all had our roles. It was mostly Will singing.”

While the girls are chatting, one girl asks: “Can you guys imagine yourselves on dates with them on the outside?,” to which another girl says: “Yes, 100%.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.