The full list of nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards

The nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced.

Presented by the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences, the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards marks the 77th year of the annual celebration.

This year’s nominations were revealed by actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén in a livestream on their website and YouTube channel.

The voting round for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards began on June 12 and voting closed on June 23.

The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out in three separate ceremonies.

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala is set for September 6 and 7, while the main televised Emmy Awards will take place on September 14. The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards will be handed out on October 14.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Adam Scott, Severance

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Britt Lower, Severance

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Outstanding Limited Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Sirens

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin

Meghan Fahy, Sirens

Rashina Jones, Black Mirror

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert