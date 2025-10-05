The first celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing following dance-off

Thomas Skinner has become the first celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

In week two of the popular BBC competition, the 34-year-old TV personality performed to Dizzee Rascal’s Bonkers on the dance floor alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden.

However, in the first dance off of the first Results Show, Thomas and Amy faced off against Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova.

The two couples with the lowest scores were chosen to dance off after the judges’ scores from this week were added to those from the first live show, which did not include a public vote, and the outcomes of the public vote last night.

In the show, Chris and Nadiya did their Viennese Waltz to Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars after Thomas and Amy performed their Salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden.

However, Thomas and Amy were declared the first pair to leave the competition after Chris and Nadiya received three votes in favour of them.

When asked by Tess Daly about their time on the show, Thomas Skinner said: “I’ve loved it. I’ve never danced before and my stay was short, but Amy’s amazing. It’s been great fun and I’ve enjoyed it. I can’t really dance that well but I’ve had fun! Thank you, Amy – sorry that we haven’t done too good, ’cause you’re a different class.”

Amy added: “I’ve got to know the real Tom, and he is adorable. He’s looked after me. We’ve laughed so much. We’ve worked so hard and a glitterball would have been amazing but what I’ve learnt in the last few years is happiness, health and being alive is more important than anything.”

“I’ve made a new friend for life and I wouldn’t change a thing. There is a Ballroom boy in there so I’m a bit gutted he didn’t get to do the Ballroom, but the last three years as you know have been quite difficult for me.”