The first bombshell has entered the Love Island villa.

For the first time in the show’s history, viewers got to decide the first male or female bombshell to enter the villa.

The public were asked to choose between Ellie Spencer, 25, a Business Development Executive at a law firm from Norwich and Tom Clare, 23, a semi-pro footballer from Barnsley – and they chose Tom.

Revealing why he signed up for the show, Tom said: “I want to meet someone. It’s good going out and having a laugh but I miss sharing stuff. Life’s too short. These opportunities don’t come around often.”

When asked what he’ll bring to the villa, Tom said: “I’m a good laugh, a good vibe. I’m not snakey, I don’t like that kind of stuff. If I’ve got an issue with someone I’ll speak to them.”

“I’m loyal, trustworthy, family-orientated. I don’t like to just sit in, I like to do fun dates. I’m very protective.”

“Since my ex-girlfriend, no-one’s really come to me and I’ve thought, ‘Wow’. Until I have that, I’m not really going to settle for less. Not in a bad way, but the next person I get with, I want to marry.”

The ninth season of Love Island returned to our screens on Monday night.

The show continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

