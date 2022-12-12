Ad
The finalists of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have been revealed

Will Mellor has missed out on a place in the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The Coronation Street star and his professional dance partner Nancy Xu faced singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola in Monday night’s dance-off, after they received the fewest public votes.

The judges voted to save Fleur and Vito, sending Will home in the semi-final.

Fleur will join Hamza Yassin, Molly Rainford and Helen Skelton in next week’s grand finale.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final will air live on Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC One.

 

