Another celeb was voted off the show on Sunday night

The Dancing On Ice finalists have been revealed

The Dancing On Ice finalists have been revealed.

The semi-final aired last night as this seasons show draws to an end, with the remaining four celebrities competing to make it to the grand finale next week.

Lady Leshurr and Colin Jackson found themselves in the skate-off, after receiving the fewest votes from viewers.

Despite receiving the perfect score of 40 for her original skate, Lady Leshurr was voted off the show.

From the first Skate Off to the first 10s of the series! Congrats on your full 40 @LadyLeshurr and @BrendynHatfield 🎉 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/JZeStUC4MM — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 7, 2021

Fans were confused by the results, with one viewer tweeting: “@ladyleshurr gets the highest score and is voted out. I wish all u haters no good fortune in your lives.”

Another wrote: “Lady Leshurr gracious in defeat and still with that absolutely beautiful smile. Lady Leshurr and Brendyn are my winners either way#dancingonice”

Next week’s final will see Colin Jackson and his pro skating partner Klabera Komini, Faye Brookes and Matt Evers, and Sonny Jay and Angela Egan battle it out to win the show.

Lady Leshurr gracious in defeat and still with that absolutely beautiful smile. Lady Leshurr and Brendyn are my winners either way 💕💕#dancingonice — Don't Do What Donny Don't Does (@NeddyNoNo) March 7, 2021

What an emotional night, so proud of @LadyLeshurr for getting all the way through to the Semi-Finals and getting all 10’s ❤️ #dancingonice — Demi (@DemiNDubzLL) March 7, 2021