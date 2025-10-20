The Crown star Vanessa Kirby announces birth of first child as fiance shares sweet pics

The Crown star Vanessa Kirby has announced the birth of her first child, with her fiancé Paul Rabil sharing sweet pics of their new arrival.

The 37-year-old and her former professional lacrosse player partner posed as he shared a sweet collection of snaps of their newborn.

Sharing the news, Paul wrote: “I’m learning that becoming a parent slows you down and wakes you up at the same time.”

“That I’m really grateful for everyone’s health, that I get to wake up everyday to mum’s enormous love, and that we get to have you in our lives now,” he continued.

“For your first cradle stick. It’ll hold many stories and blessings. Likely broken windows too. Balls are allowed in the house 🤍”

In May 2025, Vanessa made her pregnancy public while attending the CCXP event in Mexico.

Since 2022, she and Paul, a former American professional lacrosse player, have been together.

After they were spotted holding hands in a photo in New York City, relationship rumours began to circulate.

Paul was married to fellow athlete Kelly Berger from 2014 to 2017, and he had previously dated Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.

After starring in the 2014 film Queen and Country, Vanessa started dating Callum Turner, who is currently engaged to pop star Dua Lipa. Alongside her award-winning portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown, Vanessa has also starred in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Pieces of a Woman.