The Crown star Emma Corrin addresses coming out as ‘queer’ for the first time

The Crown star Emma Corrin addresses coming out as ‘queer’ for the...

Emma Corrin has addressed coming out as “queer” for the first time.

Earlier this year, The Crown star changed their pronouns to she/they and referred to themselves as a “queer bride” on social media.

Speaking to Victoria Grimes for ITV News, the actress said she’s still defining their gender status.

Emma shared a clip of the interview on Instagram, alongside the caption: “First time addressing queerness and my journey on tv was scary! but visibility is key!”

In the clip, the 25-year-old said: “I think visibility is key with these things. My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go.”

“I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)



“I know the people on social media and around the world who have been talking about it have helped me on my journey,” Emma added.

“When I started posting about it it felt very scary and revealing and I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing to do but the feeling I’ve got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful.”