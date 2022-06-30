The Crown star Claire Foy was sent over 1,000 emails in a MONTH by alleged stalker

Claire Foy was was sent over 1,000 emails in a MONTH by her alleged stalker, a court in London has heard.

The 38-year-old, who portrayed young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two series of The Crown, was reportedly targeted by a 39-year-old in November and December last year.

The alleged stalker, who listed his address as Highgate Mental Health Centre in North London, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday alongside NHS workers.

Rosa Bennathan, on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, applied for a full stalking protection order (SPO) against the 39-year-old.

Police can apply at the magistrates’ court for a civil SPO to stop alleged stalkers from contacting or approaching their alleged victims while a criminal investigation takes place.

However, opting for the full order, Rosa said “There have clearly been acts that amount to stalking, posing a significant risk to Ms Foy.”

She said the order was “necessary to protect” Claire and those around her.

Rosa said that in August and September 2021, the alleged stalker reportedly sent an email to the actress’ agent, claiming he was a film director and producer, asking her to appear in his next film.

Claire informed her agent that she didn’t know who the man was, and between November 2 and mid-December, he allegedly sent over 1,000 emails.

He also allegedly contacted her sister, and showed up at her address after finding out where it was.

The court heard that emails were also sent to the 38-year-old’s publicist Emma Jackson.

Despite this, the hearing to decide on a full SPO was adjourned until July 22 after the alleged stalker arrived unrepresented at the court.

Moira McFarlane, who later arrived to represent him, opted for adjournment as she claimed: “His mental health is still under question.”

An interim SPO, which was originally granted in February has been extended until July 28, which will cover the period leading up the delayed hearing.

The order prevents the man from contacting Claire, or her publicist, as well as him approaching their homes, workplaces, or anywhere they reasonably expect they would be.

Any breach of this order can be prosecuted as a criminal offence.

Magistrate Clive Jenkin explained to the suspect: “If you are relieved from the mental health centre we would be very concerned about your behaviour,” and warned him not to attempt to breach the order.

He simply responded: “I won’t, I promise you.”

The man is alleged to have sent Claire’s agent explicit emails, writing about “wanting her to be his girlfriend”.

According to court papers, the actress called police on December 17 2021 “to report that [the man] was outside her residence ringing on her doorbell constantly.”