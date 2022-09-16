The Crown star claims the late Queen Elizabeth DID watch the Netflix series

Matt Smith has revealed the late Queen Elizabeth II did watch The Crown.

The actor, who played Prince Philip in the Netflix drama for two seasons, has admitted he heard the British monarch watched the show on a projector on Sunday nights.

Speaking on NBC’s Today Show, Matt said: “I heard the Queen had watched it, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently.”

Matt continued: “I know that Philip definitely didn’t.”

“A friend of mine sat next to him at a dinner once and he asked him… apparently he turned ’round to him and said ‘don’t be ridiculous’.”

The historical drama is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, created and principally written by Peter Morgan.

So far, three actresses have portrayed the Queen in The Crown – including Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, whose reign is due to start on Netflix in November.

The new cast for season five also includes Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as the Prince of Wales, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Netflix only recently started production on season six of The Crown.

In the upcoming season, Rufus Kampa will portray a young Prince William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play him during his late teenage years into his 20s.

Newcomer Meg Bellamy has also been cast as Will’s now-wife Kate Middleton.