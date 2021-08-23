There's been some iconic moments this season

The Best Memes From Love Island 2021

Season 7 of Love Island is coming to an end tonight, and one couple will be crowned the winner of the series.

The show has given us weeks of entertainment and drama, but what we’ll miss the most is the hilarious Twitter commentary and the memes that come with it.

Ahead of tonight’s final, we have rounded up our favourite memes from the series so far.

Take a look:

1. Toby and Kaz’s argument

“Mummy said to come downstairs and wash the dishes” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/R9u5erOJVG — 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘣𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘺 𝘣𝘢𝘣𝘦 (@jxnnyway) July 20, 2021

Toby was coupled up with Kaz at the start of the season, but when new girl Chloe entered the villa, the semi-pro footballers head was turned.

Kaz and Toby’s fall-out created one of the most loved memes of the season, after Toby sheepishly approached Kaz to apologise to her.

The “Mummy said” memes were born, and here are some of our favourites:

“Mummy said you have to take me with you” #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/RES5YDKJzE — Danielle Parrish💕 (@daniellee_kxo) July 20, 2021

“Mummy said it’s my turn to play on the Xbox” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3tL088wRMD — Maria 🤍 (@mariajane_) July 21, 2021

2. Millie’s talent show performance

it’s so nice that millie played a lullaby to help the islanders sleep #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Ryec9F5vNc — :p (@waterdropl3t) August 22, 2021

During last week’s talent show, Millie performed a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Perfect’ on the piano.

Since then, fans have been photoshopping Millie and her keyboard into other Love Island scenes, and the outcome is HILARIOUS.

Check out some of our favourites:

Nice to see Millie could take some time to welcome her and Liam’s parents with a performance #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hRit7x9J2K — Holly (@hollygowland) August 22, 2021

So nice to see Millie making the effort for all these dates #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gAIx4qP7nW — Emily Griffiths (@emgriffithsxox) August 22, 2021

Nice to see Millie offered to play everyone a song to lighten the mood when it got tense between faye and teddy’s brothers bless her #loveisland pic.twitter.com/kWEIwunGV4 — jasmine 💫 (@_jasxo_) August 22, 2021

cant wait to see millie perform again tomorrow night #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Cst3F3xmxA — AJ (@amyjenkiins) August 22, 2021

3. Hugo and Amy’s ‘tragic’ exit

After finding love in Casa Amor, Hugo and Amy were dumped from the Love Island villa earlier this month.

As they left the villa together, Hugo said: “I’m not going to lie my Love Island journey has been tragic.”

4. ‘You’re my girlfriend’

if i hear #jake say

‘YoUrE mY GiRlFriEnd’ ONE MORE FUCKING TIME I SWEAR #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dDrK5V3feM — Tillie 🙂 (@Snazzy_Sapnap) August 19, 2021

Jake and Liberty were coupled up from day one of the show and just before Casa Amor, they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend.

The couple recently had a rocky few weeks, and after splitting on Thursday night they decided to quit the show together.

Prior to their dramatic exit, Love Island viewers poked fun at Jake for whipping out the “you’re my girlfriend” line whenever Liberty asked for some reassurance.

Take a look:

jake better not “BuT You’rE mY GiRLfRiEnD” his way outta this one #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/d4y4TE1sZG — zainab🤍 (@zainabbejaz) August 19, 2021

5. ‘No Whey’

no whey does faye not like pasta HOW #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/qF3iqkvMQB — Sophie (@s0phiegilligan) August 15, 2021

When Toby mugged Chloe off for Abigail, she came up with the catchphrase of the series.

In a passionate speech, she said: “It’s a violation, that’s very muggy. That’s like a statement saying you’re a prick. I’m not going to let someone take me for a prick no way.”

Chloe’s pronunciation of “no way” went viral, with fans photoshopping a black cap on her and jumper on her to create a hilarious meme.

chloe should’ve been the one rapping not teddy no whey #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MplYU4GExs — maddie (@realllymaddie) August 17, 2021

Proud that I’ve been obsessed with Chloe from day one 😭🤣 her and Toby need the 50K & their own show, don’t want to hear any different, NO WHEY ✌️❤️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yqGKHiuH9o — ❤️ (@annavalerie3) August 18, 2021

Chloe to the baby: ain’t nobody gonna take me for a mug no whey #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Pu92IX63dw — ❤️| fan (@jgshourihane) August 18, 2021

Ngl the best thing to come out of this series is the memes, Toby and Kaz meme, Millie on her keyboard, Chloe’s “No Whey”, I’ve been in stitches 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/izIzLSE7aS — jasmine 💫 (@_jasxo_) August 22, 2021