The best Halloween looks from Love Island stars

We have been loving some of the costumes this Halloween weekend.

A host of Love Island stars have dressed up for parties to celebrate spooky season, and we have rounded up our favourite looks.

Take a look:

Ellie Brown as Pamela Anderson

A host of famous faces have dressed up as Pamela Anderson this Halloween – including Megan Fox and Jesy Nelson.

Ellie Brown, who shot to fame after appearing on season 4 of Love Island, also transformed into the Baywatch star for spooky season.

She wore a leather black bodysuit with fishnet tights, over-the-knee boots and a pair of gloves to complete the look.

Maura Higgins as Lady Marmalade

Maura Higgins looked incredible as she dressed up as Christina Aguilera in Lady Marmalade.

The Longford native, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2019, donned a crimped blonde wig, red lingerie and gloves for the look.

She also recreated Christine’s iconic makeup for the occasion.

Laura Anderson as Shania Twain

Scottish Love Island star Laura Anderson nailed her Halloween 2022 costume.

The former air hostess, who appeared on the 2018 series of the dating show, looked unrecognisable as she transformed into Shania Twain.

She recreated Shania’s That Don’t Impress Me Much music video look, wearing a leopard print ensemble.

Mary Bedford as Marilyn Monroe

Another popular costume this year is Marilyn Monroe, following the release of Netflix’s ‘Blonde’.

Love Island bombshell Mary Bedford was just one of the stars who dressed up as the Hollywood icon, wearing a gorgeous sparkly dress with a white fur shrug and a bold red lip.

Millie Court, Chloe Burrows and Lucinda Strafford

Love Island 2021 stars Millie Court, Chloe Burrows and Lucinda Strafford donned not one, not two, but THREE Halloween costumes this year.

The ‘Naughty Trio’ dressed up as Charlie’s Angels, Angels, and Pink Bunnies in a stunning Halloween themed photoshoot.

Liberty Poole as Barbie

We are obsessed with Liberty Poole’s Barbie costume.

While Barbie is known for being “perfect”, the Love Island star decided to make her Barbie look more “real” by proudly showing off her “imperfections”.

The former Nando’s waitress showed off her cellulite, back rolls, stomach, and hip dips as she posed in a pink bikini.

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack as Chucky and Chucky’s Bride

Love Island 2022 finalists Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack are couple goals in their Halloween costumes.

The pair dressed up as Chucky and Chucky’s Bride from Child’s Play as they attended a party together on Friday night.

Indiyah even helped Dami dye his hair red for the occasion!