Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

The best fan reactions to Adele’s emotional new album 30

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Adele has finally released her much-anticipated new album 30.

After six long years, fans were finally treated to the singer’s fourth studio album on Friday morning – and it didn’t disappoint.

The album features her lead single ‘Easy On Me’, which has already broken streaming, radio and chart records around the world.

Heralded by critics as her finest album to date, the record boasts 12 stunning new tracks.

It’s no secret Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki inspired a lot of songs on the album, which makes for an emotional listen.

Since the album dropped on streaming platforms this morning, fans have taken to Twitter to react to her new record.

Check out some of our favourite reactions to 30 below:

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us