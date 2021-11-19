The best fan reactions to Adele’s emotional new album 30

Adele has finally released her much-anticipated new album 30.

After six long years, fans were finally treated to the singer’s fourth studio album on Friday morning – and it didn’t disappoint.

The album features her lead single ‘Easy On Me’, which has already broken streaming, radio and chart records around the world.

Heralded by critics as her finest album to date, the record boasts 12 stunning new tracks.

It’s no secret Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki inspired a lot of songs on the album, which makes for an emotional listen.

Since the album dropped on streaming platforms this morning, fans have taken to Twitter to react to her new record.

Check out some of our favourite reactions to 30 below:

not adele’s new album making me wanna get a divorce when im not even married #adele30 pic.twitter.com/YDMALzTPcq — ✩ (@gagasyuyi) November 19, 2021

adele went from disney vibes to melancholia to party pop to country to balladry to gospel to a musical. IS THAT ENOUGH VERSATILITY FOR YOU BITCHES?!! #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/4pqJx2UMpM — adele’s fan »🍷addy ³⁰ « (@queenadelesIays) November 19, 2021

To Be Loved by Adele hit different #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/ohM3m64OFr — MrAntiSocial27 (@MrAntiSocial27) November 19, 2021

When Adele said “i feel lonely, and I never feel lonely… I love being on my own. I always preferred being on my own than being with people” I REALLY FELT THAT SHIT.#Adele30 pic.twitter.com/HSeIRR7wGn — røza;🫀 (@__irishrose) November 19, 2021

This album is so different from her previous works. I see why she chose EOM as the lead single. That’s the most “typical Adele” song and y’all TRIED IT talking about “she always does the same thing” #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/GcENc2UY9X — TO BE LOVED STAN (@CAKEheaux) November 19, 2021

This is Adele’s most experimental album in terms of sound but it’s also so very well written and produced. Sonically and lyrically, it’s her most honest, diverse and mature body of work. If you can’t relate to at least one song, then maybe the problem is you. #Adele30 #Adele — RoMane ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) November 19, 2021

“How do I feel so mighty small when I’m struggling to feel at all” HOLD ON #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/4zSZx2WV9P — TO BE LOVED STAN (@CAKEheaux) November 19, 2021

“Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get.” 😭😭 #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/nXH2htmG37 — Love, Darius ³⁰ • AP of ZSJL ✠ “30” era (@venjigrimes) November 19, 2021