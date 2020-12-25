The Beckhams share sweet family snap as they celebrate Christmas at home

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet snap of her family posing in matching pyjamas this morning, as they celebrate Christmas Day at home.

The photo shows Victoria and her husband David sitting next to their four children – Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 9.

The fashion designer captioned the post: “Merry Christmas everybody! Sending lots of love from us all x family time is so precious x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The famous family are spending Christmas at their multi-million pound home in the Cotswolds this year.

Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn was supposed to spend Christmas with his American fiancée Nicola Peltz, but he had to cancel his plans due to the UK’s new lockdown rules.

The government recently enforced new restrictions across England, after a mutant strain of Covid-19 was detected in the UK.

Clearly missing her fiancé, Nicola commented under Victoria’s post: “I love you all so much ❤️ merry christmas!”

Brooklyn, 21, announced his engagement to the 25-year-old actress back in July.