The Beckhams pose for family photos at important birthday bash as ONE member is missing amid family feud

The Beckhams posed for family photos for Romeo Beckham’s birthday, but one member was missing amid the rumoured family feud.

Victoria and David Beckham, the model’s famous parents, hosted a lavish birthday celebration for their son on Friday.

However, among the famous faces, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were missing once again for the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

Romeo posted pictures from the celebration held at Cavendish Square’s upscale Japanese eatery Aki London.

Before blowing out the candles on his cake, he was shown grinning with his parents as he was surrounded by friends and family.

Alongside him were his 14-year-old sister Harper, his 20-year-old brother Cruz, and his 29-year-old girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

His absence was also noticed during an August vacation, where the Beckhams spent time on their £16 million yacht.

Rather, Brooklyn spent the summer with Nicola’s family, who hired an £85 million boat.

On separate yachts, Brooklyn and his family were once in St. Tropez simultaneously.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Brooklyn’s yacht dwarfs the one owned by David and Victoria. It’s a financial flex.

“Their relationship is beyond soured now but Brooklyn has really landed on his feet.”

“Nicola and her parents, Nelson and Claudia, are his family now. And he’s clearly enjoying the spoils.”

In May, a source told PEOPLE that “there are tensions,” between Brooklyn, his wife, and the rest of the Beckham family.

“While the pair have been noticeably absent from the Beckhams’ recent functions, the relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life,” the source said at the time.

The 26-year-old, along with his wife, Nicola Peltz, is understood to be caught up in the escalating rift, with his parents believed to be concerned about the influence the actress has over him.

While their alleged feud only surfaced in recent months, family insiders have claimed the tension between them dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish wedding.

Speculation about family tension intensified around David’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this year, held at the Michelin-starred Core restaurant in London.

Reports initially suggested that Brooklyn and Nicola had planned to skip the Met Gala to attend David’s party, but they ended up missing both.

Brooklyn also missed several other birthday events held in Miami, the Cotswolds, France, and London.

He even declined a personal invitation from David to join a “boys’ fishing trip” with his brothers.

The trip had been planned six months earlier, and Brooklyn had arrived in the UK in time—but ultimately didn’t go.