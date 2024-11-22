The BBC tease Gavin and Stacey Christmas special storylines

The BBC have teased the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special storylines.

In May, creators James Cordon and Ruth Jones announced that the hit comedy show would return for one final episode.

The show will return one last time for a Christmas special this year, with the most recent airing nearly five years ago.

A one-off festive episode that concluded on a cliffhanger when Vanessa Shanessa “Nessa” Jenkins (Ruth Jones) proposed to Neil “Smithy” Smith (James Corden) in 2019 marked the return of the popular television program, which ran from 2007 to 2010.

After sleeping together on-and-off, they had a son named “Baby Neil” and raised him in both Essex and Wales.

Five years ago, Neil, played by Oscar Hartland, made an appearance in the special at the age of twelve.

It has not yet been revealed whether Nessa or Stacey tied the knot.

The BBC teased the comeback by posting a picture of Corden and Jones standing next to a wall, emulating the first season image, and Mathew Horne and Joanna Page as Gavin Shipman and Stacey West, respectively.

The BBC said that the 2024 Christmas special sees Gavin and Stacey “looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage”, while Nessa begins a new business venture.

Along with Neil the Baby beginning a “apprenticeship with his dad,” Rob Brydon plays Uncle Bryn, who is preparing his Citroen Xsara Picasso on Barry Island in Wales for a journey to Essex since his sister-in-law Gwen West has been “behaving most strangely.”

Michael “Mick” Shipman (Larry Lamb), Gavin’s father, will also cause trouble for his stern wife Pamela Andrea “Pam” Shipman (Alison Steadman) in the Essex town of Billericay as she prepares to play hostess.

Additionally, Peter Sutcliffe (played by Adrian Scarborough) and his wife Dawn Sutcliffe (played by Julia Davis) will continue to have marital issues.

The BBC have also stated that it would help unravel one of the long-standing mysteries surrounding Gavin and Stacey.

“Join us on the journey to Barry and Billericay as we catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip.”

Throughout the series, Stacey’s uncle Bryn and his nephew Jason (Robert Wilfort) make references to the “fishing trip”; however, viewers are only aware that the two men were close prior to the incident and hardly spoke afterward.

Earlier this month, James Corden sparked fears that a fan-favourite Gavin and Stacey character “will die” in the upcoming Christmas special.

While fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite characters back on the screen again for one last time, James has hinted at the death of Uncle Bryn in the highly-anticipated episode.

Speaking to The Mirror, James confessed: “What we were editing today was a very moving and emotional scene at Bryn’s funeral. I’m joking, I promise. Or am I?”

Fuelling the speculation, Rob Brydon, who plays Bryn, revealed he was “moved to tears” by the script of the last ever episode.

Gavin and Stacey, created by James and Ruth Jones, first aired in 2007 and initially ran for three seasons, with it coming to an end in 2010.

The show followed the title characters as they begin their relationship together, attempting to combine their two families – one in Wales and one in England.

The show returned for a one-off Christmas special in 2019, where we saw how the characters we knew and loved have grown up and how their lives have changed.

Last month, taking to X the BBC has marked the end of filming for the finale of the hit comedy show.

And that’s a wrap… for the last time ever 🎬 See you on Christmas Day! 🥹🎄 #GavinAndStacey pic.twitter.com/P8TuGdNWxG — BBC (@BBC) October 8, 2024

They wrote: “And that’s a wrap… for the last time ever 🎬”

“See you on Christmas Day! 🥹🎄 #GavinAndStacey”

The creators of the show took to Instagram to share the exciting news of the return in May.

James and Ruth wrote: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden)

The post shows the two holding up the finished script, revealing the title of the episode: “Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.”

The show returned for a one-off Christmas special in 2019, which left viewers begging for another episode after its shock ending.

Now, fans of the hit show will get to meet the characters again for one last time.