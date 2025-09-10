The 2025 National Television Awards: The FULL list of winners

The 2025 National Television Awards took place on Wednesday night.
Comedian Joel Dommett hosted the awards show from The O2 in London.
The NTAs, which celebrate the best of British television from the past year, are voted for by the general public.
View this post on Instagram
Check out the full list of winners below:
Reality Competition
- Love Island
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here – WINNER
- The Traitors
- Race Across The World
New Drama
- MobLand
- Adolescence – WINNER
- Rivals
- Code of Silence
- Ludwig
Returning Drama
- Vera
- Gangs of London
- Heartstopper
- Call The Midwife – WINNER
- Slow Horses
Drama Performance
- Rose Ayling Ellis – Code of Silence
- Brenda Blethyn – Vera
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER
- Tom Hardy – MobLand
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
TV Presenter
- Claudia Winkleman
- Alison Hammond
- Gary Lineker – WINNER
- Stacey Solomon
- Ant & Dec
Factual Entertainment
- Gogglebox
- The Martin Lewis Money Show
- Stacey & Joe
- Clarkson’s Farm – WINNER
- Sort Your Life Out
Quiz Show
- The 1% Club – WINNER
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- The Chase
Authored Documentary
- Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
- Molly-Mae: Behind It All – WINNER
- Boyzone: No Matter What
- Flintoff
- There’s Only One Rob Burrow
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – WINNER
- Would I Lie To You
- The Masked Singer
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial drama
- Coronation Street
- Emmerdale
- EastEnders – WINNER
- Casualty
- Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
- Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle Dingle, Emmerdale
- Jack P Shepherd, David Platt, Coronation Street
- Jacqueline Jossa, Lauren Branning, EastEnders
- Steve McFadden, Phil Mitchell, EastEnders – WINNER
- Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street
Comedy
- Gavin & Stacey – WINNER
- Mrs Brown’s Boys
- Brassic
- Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special
Daytime
- Scam Interceptors
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- This Morning – WINNER
- Loose Women
Talent Show
- The Great Pottery Throw Down
- Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Voice UK
- The Great British Bake Off
Ad