The 2025 National Television Awards: The FULL list of winners

The 2025 National Television Awards took place on Wednesday night.

Comedian Joel Dommett hosted the awards show from The O2 in London.

The NTAs, which celebrate the best of British television from the past year, are voted for by the general public.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Reality Competition

Love Island

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here – WINNER

The Traitors

Race Across The World

New Drama

MobLand

Adolescence – WINNER

Rivals

Code of Silence

Ludwig

Returning Drama

Vera

Gangs of London

Heartstopper

Call The Midwife – WINNER

Slow Horses

Drama Performance

Rose Ayling Ellis – Code of Silence

Brenda Blethyn – Vera

Owen Cooper – Adolescence – WINNER

Tom Hardy – MobLand

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

TV Presenter

Claudia Winkleman

Alison Hammond

Gary Lineker – WINNER

Stacey Solomon

Ant & Dec

Factual Entertainment

Gogglebox

The Martin Lewis Money Show

Stacey & Joe

Clarkson’s Farm – WINNER

Sort Your Life Out

Quiz Show

The 1% Club – WINNER

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The Chase

Authored Documentary

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

Molly-Mae: Behind It All – WINNER

Boyzone: No Matter What

Flintoff

There’s Only One Rob Burrow

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – WINNER

Would I Lie To You

The Masked Singer

The Graham Norton Show

Serial drama

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

EastEnders – WINNER

Casualty

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle Dingle, Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd, David Platt, Coronation Street

Jacqueline Jossa, Lauren Branning, EastEnders

Steve McFadden, Phil Mitchell, EastEnders – WINNER

Sue Devaney, Debbie Webster, Coronation Street

Comedy

Gavin & Stacey – WINNER

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Brassic

Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special

Daytime

Scam Interceptors

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

This Morning – WINNER

Loose Women

Talent Show

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Britain’s Got Talent

The Voice UK

The Great British Bake Off