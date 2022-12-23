Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy ‘quietly dating’ this model and influencer

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is reportedly dating model and influencer Charlotte Briar D’Alessio.

The popular singer, who split from FKA Twigs earlier this year, met his new beau through mutual friends.

A source told The Sun: “Matty and Charlotte have been quietly dating for a number of weeks and are head over heels for each other.”

“It is early days and they are taking things slowly but it is clear to everyone who knows Matty how keen he is on her.”

“They have been really subtle about being seen together, but backstage at his gigs, Charlotte is often there.”

“Although they haven’t gone public yet, it is only a matter of time,” the source continued. “Charlotte clearly feels really strongly about Matty, too.”

“This Christmas will be a really lovely time for them to get to know one another better.”

Matty is the lead singer of The 1975

The news comes six months after Matty split from his girlfriend FKA Twigs after two years together.

At the time, sources blamed “work commitments” and insisted their split was amicable.

Matty’s list of famous exes also includes American singer Halsey, and Austrailian model Gabriella Brooks – who is currently dating Liam Hemsworth.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us