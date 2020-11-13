Tess Daly shares emotional post as husband Vernon Kay prepares to enter I’m A Celeb camp

The couple have been married since 2003

Tess Daly has shared an emotional post, as her husband Vernon Kay prepares to enter the I’m A Celeb camp this Sunday.

The TV presenter has been in isolation over the past two weeks, due to current Covid guidelines.

While Vernon is away, Tess has taken over his Instagram account, where she’ll be sharing updates on his journey.

Taking to Instagram today, the Strictly host shared a selfie of her and Vernon, and wrote: “tbt to three weeks ago and the last meal we went out for as a family before the second lockdown and ahead of Vernon going to Wales into isolation for I’m a Celeb.”

“He’s been gone over two weeks now and me & the girls can’t wait to see him on Sundays show!”

Vernon is best known for presenting Family Fortunes, but his personal life hit headlines back in 2010 when he was accused of sexting Page 3 model Rhian Sugden.

After the scandal erupted, the father-of-two was forced to publicly apologise to his wife Tess, and their daughters Phoebe and Amber.

Vernon is being paid a rumoured £150k to appear on I’m A Celeb this year, and bosses are hoping he’ll be a favourite with viewers.

The series was forced to move location this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.