Tennis ace Andy Murray welcomes fourth child with wife Kim Sears

Fans had no idea they were expecting

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have welcomed their fourth child.

The news was confirmed by SunSport, after the tennis player pulled out of next week’s Dubai ATP tournament.

The couple are already parents to daughters Sophia, 5, and Edie, 3, as well as their one-year-old son Teddy, who was born in October 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray)

The 33-year-old is notoriously private when it comes to his family, and its understood Andy’s management declined to reveal the sex of their new baby.

Andy will reportedly return to the tennis circuit later this month, by entering the Miami Open as a wildcard.

The sports star married Kim, who is the daughter of tennis coach Nigel Sears, in April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral.